Developer Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Says Efficacy Data May Be Expected In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:32 PM

While post-registration clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 are set to be completed in May under the protocol, data on its efficacy may be available already in January, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center behind the vaccine, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) While post-registration clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 are set to be completed in May under the protocol, data on its efficacy may be available already in January, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center behind the vaccine, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Under the protocol, [efficacy data will be available] in May, as six-months-long monitoring is needed after vaccination of the last volunteers. As for results described in the report, which we will submit after vaccination without these six months of monitoring, this may be available even in January," Gintsburg said.

