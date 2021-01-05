The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was thoroughly tried, within a mechanism that was later picked up by major producers of foreign vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was thoroughly tried, within a mechanism that was later picked up by major producers of foreign vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Sputnik V was the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use on August 11. Clinical trials ended in November, with the efficacy level established at 91.4 percent.

"Our vaccine has been tested more than enough. Mind that both Moderna and AstraZeneca followed our path," Gintsburg said.