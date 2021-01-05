UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developer Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Stands Up For Its Reliability

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:23 PM

Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Stands Up for Its Reliability

The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was thoroughly tried, within a mechanism that was later picked up by major producers of foreign vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was thoroughly tried, within a mechanism that was later picked up by major producers of foreign vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Sputnik V was the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use on August 11. Clinical trials ended in November, with the efficacy level established at 91.4 percent.

"Our vaccine has been tested more than enough. Mind that both Moderna and AstraZeneca followed our path," Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

World Russia August November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in ..

23 minutes ago

Qatar emir lands in Saudi Arabia for landmark summ ..

8 seconds ago

Police seize 6.3Kg heroin, arrest three smugglers

11 seconds ago

China releases revised performance evaluation rule ..

14 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to att ..

39 minutes ago

KP CM urges world community, UN to play role in re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.