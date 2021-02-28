UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developer Of Sputnik Light Vaccine Files For Approval In Russia, Other Countries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Developer of Sputnik Light Vaccine Files for Approval in Russia, Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) An application for an emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, has been filed in Russia and several other countries, the vaccine's Twitter account said on Sunday.

"#SputnikV already applied for emergency approval in Russia and several other countries of its one shot #SputnikLight vaccine. Sputnik Light is coming to the world in March," the statement read.

On Saturday, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that the first volunteers participating in the Sputnik Light clinical trials have been inoculated.

The Russian Health Ministry has greenlighted the clinical trials and their advancement to phase three.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V is a vaccine platform rather than just one vaccine. The RDIF CEO has specified that Russia would prioritize the use of Sputnik V while the single-dose version is mainly intended for external markets, especially for countries where the COVID-19 situation remains tough.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Twitter March Sunday Market

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

21 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

36 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

51 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.