Developer of Sputnik Light Vaccine Files for Approval in Russia, Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) An application for an emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, has been filed in Russia and several other countries, the vaccine's Twitter account said on Sunday.

"#SputnikV already applied for emergency approval in Russia and several other countries of its one shot #SputnikLight vaccine. Sputnik Light is coming to the world in March," the statement read.

On Saturday, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that the first volunteers participating in the Sputnik Light clinical trials have been inoculated.

The Russian Health Ministry has greenlighted the clinical trials and their advancement to phase three.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V is a vaccine platform rather than just one vaccine. The RDIF CEO has specified that Russia would prioritize the use of Sputnik V while the single-dose version is mainly intended for external markets, especially for countries where the COVID-19 situation remains tough.