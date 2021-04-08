UrduPoint.com
Developer Says No New Adverse Reactions To Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Detected

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Developer Says No New Adverse Reactions to Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Detected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) No new adverse reactions to Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus have been identified, it practically does not cause any side effects, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No, the vaccine was well-tolerated, it practically does not cause any side effects. New adverse reactions have been detected, apart from those described in the manual, such as short-term soreness in the site of the injection and a slight rise in body temperature," Maksyutov said.

