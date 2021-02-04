UrduPoint.com
Developers Expect Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Provide Immunity Lasting for 1 Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia's second coronavirus vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is expected to provide immunity from the disease for one year, the Vector research center's deputy chief for international cooperation said on Thursday.

"We expect immunity to last for a year," Tatyana Nepomnyaschikh said at a press conference.

