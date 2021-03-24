UrduPoint.com
Developers Of Russia's Buran Are Working On New Orbital Spacecraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's scientific and production enterprise Molinya, which developed the Buran reusable spacecraft, is working on a new civil space shuttle, Molniya General Director Olga Sokolova said on Wednesday.

"In the past year, we made significant progress in developing a new civil aerospace complex. Until then, we had some separate know-hows, but there was no clear goal.

Now we have set a task, and the development of a civil reusable system with an orbital vessel is in full swing," Sokolova said, as quoted by Molniya.

According to Sokolova, the new shuttle will conduct a spaceflight "within the next five years."

A full-size dummy of the spacecraft was presented in a closed pavilion at the Army 2020 forum in Russia, it was not available for the general public, Sokolova added.

