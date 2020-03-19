Developing Coronavirus Vaccine Prototype May Take 4-6 Months - Russian Research Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Developing a prototype of a vaccine against COVID-19 may take from four to six months, and the creation of the vaccine itself may take up to three years, the acting director of the Russian Health Ministry's Research Institute of Influenza said on Thursday.

"We are now talking about ideas. We have three ideas, which will perhaps be translated into reality.

We now have to produce a prototype, this is a matter of four, five or six months, it depends on how the situation develops," Dmitry Lioznov told reporters.

He added that the production of the vaccine could take from one and a half years to three years.

According to Lioznov, an idea can be elaborated quite quickly, as well as preparations for the vaccine development. However, pre-clinical trials on animals and volunteers take quite a long time.