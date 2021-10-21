Developing Economies So Far Received Only 14% of Promised COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report

Developing economies have received only 261 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which make up 14% of the total number of shots which wealthy countries promised to supply, the People's Vaccine Alliance said in a report out on Thursday

Developing countries have encountered a flurry of unfulfilled promises by rich economies and pharma giants, which are incapable of shipping billions of vaccine doses they pledged to deliver, according to the alliance's statement.

"Just 14 percent, or 261 million of the 1.8 billion donated doses promised by the G7 and Team Europe (the EU plus Iceland and Norway) have been delivered to low-and middle-income countries. Inexplicably, G7 countries and Team Europe have donated over 10 million doses to other high-income countries during the pandemic, or 4 percent of total donations they have provided throughout the pandemic.

" the report, dubbed A Dose of Reality, said.

Within the framework of the COVAX initiative, designed to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, western pharmaceutical companies have shipped only 12% of the total number of vaccine doses, the alliance noted.

A total of 1.3% of the population of low-income countries have been fully vaccinated so far, the organization said.

The People's Vaccine Alliance comprises over 70 organizations advocating for fair vaccine distribution, including human rights body Amnesty International, and Oxfam, dealing with global poverty.