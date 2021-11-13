Developing nations 'entitled to use fossil fuels': India minister

Developing countries are "entitled" to use fossil fuels, India's environment minister told the COP26 climate Saturday after draft texts encouraged nations to accelerate away from polluting energy

Bhupender Yadav told delegates that countries with little historic responsibility for climate change had the "right to their fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels."