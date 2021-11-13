UrduPoint.com

Developing Nations 'entitled To Use Fossil Fuels': India Minister

Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:36 PM

Developing countries are "entitled" to use fossil fuels, India's environment minister told the COP26 climate Saturday after draft texts encouraged nations to accelerate away from polluting energy

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Developing countries are "entitled" to use fossil fuels, India's environment minister told the COP26 climate Saturday after draft texts encouraged nations to accelerate away from polluting energy.

Bhupender Yadav told delegates that countries with little historic responsibility for climate change had the "right to their fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels."

More Stories From World

