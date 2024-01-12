Development of a Beautiful China to be promoted comprehensively

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have issued guidelines to comprehensively promote the development of a Beautiful China.

This development must be given prominence in the construction of a strong country and in the process of achieving national rejuvenation, according to the guidelines.

By 2027, China will have seen a continuous decrease of the total discharge of major pollutants and improvement of the quality of its ecological environment.

By 2035, green methods of production and ways of life will have been developed broadly, carbon emissions will have peaked and be in steady decline, and the country's ecological environment will have improved fundamentally.

Looking ahead to the middle of the century, China's ecological civilization will have improved comprehensively, its green development and lifestyles will have taken full shape, and the deep decarbonization of its key areas will have been realized, according to the guidelines. The country's ecological environment will also be healthy and beautiful by that time, its ecological and environmental governance system and capacity will be fully modernized, and a Beautiful China will have been built in all respects.