Development of Belarusian COVID-19 Vaccine to Take About 3 Years - Institute Director

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The development of a Belarusian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will take about three years, Andrey Goncharov, director of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering of the National academy of Sciences of Belarus, said.

"The development of a prototype [will] roughly [take] one and a half years.

Preclinical trials - plus about six months. Next, clinical trials, again, how long they will take depends on many factors. It will take about three years to develop [the vaccine]," Goncharov said in an interview with the Belarus 1 tv channel.

In mid-December, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the creation of the country's own vaccine against coronavirus could cost Minsk about $2 million, adding that the funds would subsequently pay off.