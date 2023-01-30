UrduPoint.com

Development Of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exercises Scenario Raises Questions - Moscow

January 30, 2023

The development of the COVID-19 pandemic according to the scenario of the exercises that were held in New York in 2019 raises questions about its deliberate nature and the involvement of the United States in them, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

"The development of the COVID-19 pandemic according to this scenario raises questions about its deliberate nature, the involvement of the United States in this incident, as well as the actual goals of US bio-programs aimed at enhancing the properties of dangerous pathogens," Kirillov told a briefing.

The general recalled that on October 18, 2019, that is, two months before the first official reports of the appearance of a new coronavirus infection in China, Johns Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held an Event-201 exercise in New York, during which actions were worked out in the conditions of an epidemic of a previously unknown coronavirus.

