Development Of COVID Vaccine Against Omicron Strain To Take 10 Days - Gamaleya Institute

Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:59 PM

The development of a vaccine against the omicron coronavirus strain will take no more than 10 days, another 45-50 days are needed for regulatory procedures, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said

"The very experimental work on obtaining a new vaccine agent will take no more than 10 days, everything else is left for the regulation, that is, licensing procedures and proof that this vaccine is safe and immunogenic," Gintsburg said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He clarified that it would still take time for regulatory procedures, usually 2-2.5 months, but in an emergency situation, you can get the job done within 45-50 days.

At the same time, it will be necessary to think about replacing the vaccine only after receiving more complete data on the new strain, Gintsburg explained.

