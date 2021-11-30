(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia has started to develop a hypersonic weapon in response to NATO actions, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Things have come to the point that anti-missile defense systems are deployed in Poland and Romania. And the launchers that are there, Mk-41, can also be equipped with Tomahawks - strike systems. But this also creates threats for us ...

To all our persuasions and requests not to do this, what happened? What we see now. In response, we were forced, I want to emphasize this, were forced to start developing hypersonic weapons. This is our answer," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

The president also said that Russia successfully tested a hypersonic weapon with a maximum speed of nine mach.

"We have now tested, and successfully, and from the beginning of the year we will be armed with new sea-based hypersonic missiles, mach 9 (speed)," Putin said.