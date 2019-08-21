Development of INF Treaty-Range Systems Leads to New Cuban Missile Crisis - Ex-Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States move to develop a new cruise missile after killing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty will create a 21st century nuclear crisis, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

"The deployment of such missiles targeting the Russian and Chinese homelands invites them to deploy similar missiles targeting the American homeland," Freeman said on Tuesday. "The result could be a reenactment of the Cuban missile crisis."

On Monday, the Defense Department said it conducted a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers [310 miles]. The missile used was a variant of the Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile.

Department of Defense spokesman Robert Carver told Sputnik the United States has not previously tested conventional ground-launched missile systems with ranges in excess of 500 kilometers.

Carver said with the formal withdrawal of the United States from the INF Treaty, the Defense Department will test systems with these capabilities as necessary to determine their feasibility and the potential utility of adding them to its national defense architecture.

The United States started conceptual design activities on a new ground-launched cruises missile back in February of this year, but making the weapon ready for deployment will take years, Carver added.

Freeman cautioned that that the development of such missiles would be followed by a sustained US initiative to deploy them in the territory of US allies in both Europe and Asia, but that this would lead Russia and China to respond in with comparable deployments.

"Most commentary on this development refers to the possible deployment of ground-launched cruise missiles in Europe and Asia and the likely deployment of counters to them there by Russia and China," he pointed out.

The renewed proliferation of such intermediate range nuclear delivery systems needed to be countered by a new international agreement to ban or limit them, Freeman recommended.

"With all sides developing such missiles, an agreement limiting their deployment would be in the interest of all," Freeman said.

However, there had been no indication that President Donald Trump's current national security and military advisers wanted any new agreement, Freeman pointed out.

"The advisers around President Trump appear to have no interest in any kind of arms control," he said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States had been preparing tests of the missile, which is non-compliant with the INF Treaty, long before Washington had officially exited the accord. He said the preparations could have begun in October 2018 or even earlier.

Lavrov also revealed that US National Security Adviser John Bolton had said during his visit to Moscow in October 2018 that President Donald Trump's comments about Washington's need to withdraw from the INF Treaty were not an invitation to dialogue, but were rather a final decision.

Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d'affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the Department of Defense.