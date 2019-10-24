Development of Italy-China Trade Ties Effectively 'Frozen' After Years of Growth - Prodi

- Home
Trade relations between China and Italy are not developing positively, remaining at a previously-reached level, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation and a former prime minister of Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum
"If you look at statistics, the situation is not so different [from worsening trade between Italy and Eurasia as a whole]. We had an improvement for so many years, but now we are in some sort of frozen position," Prodi said.
The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum is held on 24-25 October 2019 in the Italian city of Verona.