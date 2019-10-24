Development of Italy-China Trade Ties Effectively 'Frozen' After Years of Growth - Prodi

(@FahadShabbir)

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Trade relations between China and Italy are not developing positively, remaining at a previously-reached level, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation and a former prime minister of Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"If you look at statistics, the situation is not so different [from worsening trade between Italy and Eurasia as a whole]. We had an improvement for so many years, but now we are in some sort of frozen position," Prodi said.

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum is held on 24-25 October 2019 in the Italian city of Verona.