Development Of Nuclear Weapons Not Part Of Iran's Defense Strategy - President Ebrahim Raisi

January 20, 2022

Development of Nuclear Weapons Not Part of Iran's Defense Strategy - President Ebrahim Raisi

The development of nuclear weapons is not a part of Iran's defense strategy, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The development of nuclear weapons is not a part of Iran's defense strategy, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"We are not engaged in the creation of nuclear weapons, this is not in our defense strategy," Raisi told Russian lawmakers.

