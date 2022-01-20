UrduPoint.com

Development Of Nuclear Weapons Not Part Of Iran's Defense Strategy - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

The development of nuclear weapons is not a part of Iran's defense strategy, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The development of nuclear weapons is not a part of Iran's defense strategy, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"We are not engaged in the creation of nuclear weapons, this is not in our defense strategy," Raisi told Russian lawmakers.

