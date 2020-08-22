Development Of Russia's Latest Machine Gun RPL-20 Will Take About 1 Year - Kalashnikov CEO
Fahad Shabbir 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020
PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The development of Russia's latest RPL-20 machine gun for the Defense Ministry will take about a year, Kalashnikov CEO Dmitry Tarasov said on Friday.
"The next year, I can't name the exact dates, they are closed. After RPK-16, we made conclusions. This is a wonderful experience, we took it up, and we already have a customer for it," Tarasov said at a presentation held in Moscow Region's Patriot Park.