PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The development of Russia's latest RPL-20 machine gun for the Defense Ministry will take about a year, Kalashnikov CEO Dmitry Tarasov said on Friday.

"The next year, I can't name the exact dates, they are closed. After RPK-16, we made conclusions. This is a wonderful experience, we took it up, and we already have a customer for it," Tarasov said at a presentation held in Moscow Region's Patriot Park.