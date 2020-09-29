UrduPoint.com
Development of Russia's Upgraded Ka-52M Combat Helicopter to Finish in 2022 - Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Development and engineering of Russia's Ka-52M modernized combat helicopter will be completed in 2022, Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are now engaged in development and engineering of the modernized Ka-52M under a contract with the Defense Ministry. We plan to receive contract indicium [a symbol of the design document indicating the completion of development and engineering] in 2022," Boginsky said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko announced last May that the ministry would sign a contract to acquire 114 Ka-52M helicopters, which are a new version of the Ka-52 combat helicopter, upgraded with consideration of the experience gained in Syria.

Ka-52M is equipped with an upgraded optoelectronic system with an increased range of target detection and recognition; a new digital motor, providing for more precise pointing; a new radar system with an active phased array antenna; and a guided increased-range projectile.

