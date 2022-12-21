Development, Use of Drones in Russian Military Necessary - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday the need for the development and use of drones in Russian military.

"The pressing task is to improve unmanned aerial vehicles, including strategic and reconnaissance-strike, as well as methods of their use. The special military operation has shown that the use of drones has become almost widespread and such an arsenal of means should be in combat squads, platoons, companies, battalions," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

Putin added that the unmanned vehicles should be interconnected and integrated into a single intelligence network, have secure communication channels with headquarters and commanders.

The Russian military should have everything, including weapons and night vision devices, at the highest level, Putin said.

"It is necessary to provide troops with night vision devices, high-quality sights, new generation sniper rifles. I will not list everything, but I will say the main thing ” everything that a soldier needs should be modern, convenient and reliable, and the supply should be carried out based on real needs," the president said.