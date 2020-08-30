UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development/For!-Progressives Bloc Wins Riga City Council Vote With Over 26% - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Development/For!-Progressives Bloc Wins Riga City Council Vote With Over 26% - Authorities

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The liberal Development/For!-The Progressives alliance has won the city council election in the Latvian capital securing the support of 26.16 percent of residents and 18 seats in the 60-seat municipal legislature, the Latvian Central Election Commission (CEC) told Sputnik after all votes were counted.

Harmony, a social-democratic political party, came second with 16.89 percent and secured 12 seats. Liberal-conservative New Unity got 15.24 percent and 10 seats. The National Alliance/Latvian Association of Regions was supported by 9.6 percent of people and received seven seats. Honor to Serve Riga party has 7.

7 percent and five seats. The Latvian Russian Union and New Conservatives have 6.5 and 6.4 percent, respectively, and four seats in the council each.

CEC Chairperson Kristine Berzina told Sputnik that the turnout at the Saturday elections was the lowest the city has seen since 1997 with only 40.6 percent of residents having cast their ballots.

The city council election in Riga was initially scheduled for April 25 but was postponed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Latvian parliament decided to dissolve the city council in February due to issues related to garbage disposal in Riga and a series of corruption scandals.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Riga Alliance February April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

41 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

1 hour ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

1 hour ago

IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.