Development/For!-Progressives Bloc Wins Riga City Council Vote With Over 26% - Authorities

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The liberal Development/For!-The Progressives alliance has won the city council election in the Latvian capital securing the support of 26.16 percent of residents and 18 seats in the 60-seat municipal legislature, the Latvian Central Election Commission (CEC) told Sputnik after all votes were counted.

Harmony, a social-democratic political party, came second with 16.89 percent and secured 12 seats. Liberal-conservative New Unity got 15.24 percent and 10 seats. The National Alliance/Latvian Association of Regions was supported by 9.6 percent of people and received seven seats. Honor to Serve Riga party has 7.

7 percent and five seats. The Latvian Russian Union and New Conservatives have 6.5 and 6.4 percent, respectively, and four seats in the council each.

CEC Chairperson Kristine Berzina told Sputnik that the turnout at the Saturday elections was the lowest the city has seen since 1997 with only 40.6 percent of residents having cast their ballots.

The city council election in Riga was initially scheduled for April 25 but was postponed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Latvian parliament decided to dissolve the city council in February due to issues related to garbage disposal in Riga and a series of corruption scandals.