Developments in Afghanistan Amid US Troops Pullout Natural Result -Russia Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The developments in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops are a natural result, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"A natural result. Yugoslavia, Libya, now Afghanistan. Could expectations have been different? ...A trillion spent in vain," Grushko said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.