Developments in Afghanistan No Threat to Iran - Military Chief

The current spike in hostilities in neighboring Afghanistan does not pose a threat to Iran, army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The current spike in hostilities in neighboring Afghanistan does not pose a threat to Iran, army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday.

The Iranian military chief inspected troops stationed near the border after the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) seized last week an Afghan crossing point together with the border town of islam Qala.

"The armed forces of our country are in the best condition and have been preparing for various threats for years .

.. the recent events in Afghanistan do not pose any threat to our country," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Almost the entire border with Afghanistan is monitored by various electronic systems, sensors, cameras, and drones, which provide data based on which the Iranian military makes decisions on security, he explained.

Afghanistan has been engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban, who have stepped up offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.