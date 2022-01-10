Developments in Kazakhstan Not First And Not Last Attempt at Foreign Interference - Putin

The recent developments in Kazakhstan are not the first and not the last attempt at foreign interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The recent developments in Kazakhstan are not the first and not the last attempt at foreign interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Of course, we understand that the developments in Kazakhstan are not the first and far from the last attempt to interfere from outside in the internal affairs of our states .

..� we will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow the scenario of the so-called color revolutions to be implemented," Putin said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.