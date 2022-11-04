UrduPoint.com

Devices With BeiDou Navigation Accounted for 94.5% of China's Smartphone Market in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The share of Chinese smartphones supporting the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) accounted for 94.5% of the country's total smartphone market, according to a new Beijing white book released on Friday.

The document titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite" was published by the State Council Information Office of China.

"BDS has been widely used in various industries and fields in China's socioeconomic development. It has been deeply integrated with emerging technologies such as big data, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence, fostering new business forms based on BDS," the document read.

The total output value of China's satellite navigation and location-based service industry reached 470 billion Yuan ($64.7 billion) in 2021, according to the document.

"BDS has been widely supported by products from international mainstream chip manufacturers, including smartphone device suppliers. In 2021, 324 million Chinese smartphones supporting BDS services were shipped, accounting for 94.5 percent of the country's total," the document read.

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced the launch of the Chinese global navigation system Beidou-3 on July 31, 2020.

