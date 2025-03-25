DEWA announces roadmap to becoming world’s first AI-native utility

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has launched DEWA’s strategic roadmap to become the world’s first AI-native utility, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across all core operations

Al Tayer made this announcement during GenAI Week, organised by DEWA to explore the future of AI adoption within the organisation.

The event featured DEWA experts and specialists alongside representatives of leading AI companies, including microsoft, IBM, ServiceNow and DataRobot to discuss AI-driven transformation and its applications.

The four-day event at DEWA’s headquarters included the GenAI Week conference, which outlined DEWA’s vision for integrating AI across its operational and service landscape. Attendees took part in workshops, panel discussions and interactive lectures covering topics such as deep learning, AI neural networks and automation.

DEWA also presented its AI transformation strategy, highlighting plans to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, streamline administrative processes and develop innovative services that cater to stakeholder needs.

Al Tayer said, “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the UAE to be a global leader in AI adoption to accelerate government progress, we are pleased to launch our strategic roadmap to becoming the world’s first AI-native utility. This initiative will ensure DEWA remains at the forefront of digital advancements and global transformations while unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth in the energy and water sectors.

Our framework is designed to embed AI technologies across all operational and service processes, improving productivity and efficiency while fostering innovation and creativity. This aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by investing in its people and key industrie."

Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to remain at the forefront of AI advancements and empower its workforce with the necessary tools to keep pace with developments in this rapidly evolving field. Through strategic partnerships with leading global technology companies, DEWA aims to equip employees with advanced AI training, ensuring they remain at the forefront of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies while enhancing performance, efficiency and stakeholder happiness.

The GenAI Week exhibition showcased DEWA’s AI-driven applications that have already been implemented as a foundation for its AI-native transformation. These include Rammas at Work, which powers a range of services across divisions such as Generation (Powet & Water), Distribution Power, Transmission Power, business Development and Excellence, Water & Civil, Human Resources, Billing, and Legal Affairs.

Additionally, DEWA has successfully deployed AI-driven enhancements to the Khadamatech e-services portal for employees, IT support services, governance and compliance procedures, and security policies. These established AI capabilities will serve as a launchpad for DEWA’s broader transformation towards becoming the world's first AI-native utility, as outlined in its strategic roadmap.