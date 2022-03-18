UrduPoint.com

Dewan Of Junagadh Lauds UN Resolution On Islamophobia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Dewan of Junagadh lauds UN resolution on Islamophobia

Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali has said that United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia by designating March 15 as its annual day is commendable

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali has said that United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia by designating March 15 as its annual day is commendable.

In a tweet, he said that this day marks the anniversary of Christchurch Islamophobic incidentwhen tens of Muslims were martyred. "Hoping we can prevent such incidents by collective measure", he added.

