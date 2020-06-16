UrduPoint.com
Dexamethasone 1st Drug Proven To Save Lives Of Severe COVID-19 Patients - Researchers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A widely available steroid treatment, dexamethasone, can significantly improve survival rates of severe coronavirus patients, a statement on trial results published Tuesday revealed.

The trial was conducted by scientists at the UK's University of Oxford among 2,104 coronavirus patients who were compared with 4,321 patients receiving usual care alone.

"Dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in ventilated patients ... and by one fifth in other patients receiving oxygen only," the statement reads.

The scientists estimated that this treatment could save one person of some eight ventilated patients or of around 25 among those on oxygen. It had no benefit for those who did not require any respiratory support.

"Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result," Peter Horby, a chief investigator for the trial, was quoted as saying.

The drug is an anti-inflammatory that is inexpensive, on the shelf and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide, he added.

