Dexamethasone Drug Well Known in Poland, Used in COVID-19 Treatment - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The spokesman for the Polish Health Ministry, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, said on Wednesday that Poland had been aware of the dexamethasone drug for a long time and that it had been used to treat patients with COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that dexamethasone was effective in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. According to the research conducted by the University of Oxford, the drug was proven to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients receiving lung ventilation treatment by 35 percent and patients on oxygen by 20 percent.

The United Kingdom has approved the use of dexamethasone in treating COVID-19 and said that it was the first drug that could cure the disease.

"This anti-inflammatory medicine has long been known to us. It is used inter alia for the treatment of rheumatoid diseases or skin diseases, and more recently in the symptomatic treatment of patients with COVID-19," Andrusiewicz said.

He added that this medicine was produced by at least three Polish companies, available and cheap.

Poland has so far confirmed 30,701 cases of COVID-19, with 1,286 fatalities.