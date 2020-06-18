UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dexamethasone Drug Well Known In Poland, Used In COVID-19 Treatment - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Dexamethasone Drug Well Known in Poland, Used in COVID-19 Treatment - Health Ministry

The spokesman for the Polish Health Ministry, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, said on Wednesday that Poland had been aware of the dexamethasone drug for a long time and that it had been used to treat patients with COVID-19

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The spokesman for the Polish Health Ministry, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, said on Wednesday that Poland had been aware of the dexamethasone drug for a long time and that it had been used to treat patients with COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that dexamethasone was effective in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. According to the research conducted by the University of Oxford, the drug was proven to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients receiving lung ventilation treatment by 35 percent and patients on oxygen by 20 percent.

The United Kingdom has approved the use of dexamethasone in treating COVID-19 and said that it was the first drug that could cure the disease.

"This anti-inflammatory medicine has long been known to us. It is used inter alia for the treatment of rheumatoid diseases or skin diseases, and more recently in the symptomatic treatment of patients with COVID-19," Andrusiewicz said.

He added that this medicine was produced by at least three Polish companies, available and cheap.

Poland has so far confirmed 30,701 cases of COVID-19, with 1,286 fatalities.

Related Topics

Cure Oxford United Kingdom Poland

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.