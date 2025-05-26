DG Hajj reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s kitchens in Mina

Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi.

The DG expressed confidence in Al-Rajhi Company's monitoring capabilities and said during the Mashair days, meals provided to Pakistani pilgrims would meet Pakistani standards.

He said that the entire process, including kitchen cleanliness and food delivery, would be monitored through surveillance cameras.