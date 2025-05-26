DG Hajj Reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s Kitchens In Mina
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi.
The DG expressed confidence in Al-Rajhi Company's monitoring capabilities and said during the Mashair days, meals provided to Pakistani pilgrims would meet Pakistani standards.
He said that the entire process, including kitchen cleanliness and food delivery, would be monitored through surveillance cameras.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From World
-
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku29 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. Fai33 minutes ago
-
Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady2 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes over weekend killed 38 people in Gaza, amid UN's famine warnings, Reports29 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s kitchens in Mina1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Iran on a two-day official visit4 hours ago
-
DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Development Summit4 hours ago
-
Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days6 hours ago
-
Global Business Summit opens in Jakarta to promote sustainable Belt and Road Infrastructure Cooperat ..9 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Senator Karim on election as Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief12 hours ago
-
Foreign students in "panic mode" at Harvard University after Trump administration blocks enrollment13 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL 10 title4 hours ago