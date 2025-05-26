Open Menu

DG Hajj Reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s Kitchens In Mina

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

DG Hajj reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s kitchens in Mina

Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro on Monday visited the Pakistani camps in Mina and reviewed kitchen facilities of Saudi Arabia's Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi.

The DG expressed confidence in Al-Rajhi Company's monitoring capabilities and said during the Mashair days, meals provided to Pakistani pilgrims would meet Pakistani standards.

He said that the entire process, including kitchen cleanliness and food delivery, would be monitored through surveillance cameras.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

12 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

27 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

55 seconds ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

57 seconds ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

2 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

58 seconds ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

2 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

57 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

59 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World