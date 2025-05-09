DG Hajj Visits Pakistani Pilgrims' Hotels, Inquires About Food, Accommodation Facilities
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 10:00 AM
MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Director General (DG) Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro visited the hotels of Pakistani pilgrims here Friday and inquired about the food and other facilities being provided to them (the guests of Allah Almighty).
He was accompanied by Director Hajj Madinah, Zia-ur-Rehman, along with sector and food coordinators in Madinah.
On this occasion, the pilgrims expressed their appreciation not only for the quality of food, accommodation, and other
facilities but also for the dedication and responsiveness of the Hajj staff.
Speaking to the pilgrims, the DG Hajj said that exemplary arrangements have been made for Pakistani pilgrims during this year's Hajj. He noted that, for the first time, state-of-the-art facilities such as air-conditioned tents, sofa-cum-mattresses, gypsum board partitions, luggage racks, and shaded walkways with artificial grass have been introduced.
He said, in terms of facilities, the government Hajj scheme is now at par with private Hajj packages costing Rs. 2.5 million. “This is not a favor to the pilgrims,” he said, “but a responsibility entrusted to us by the government to ensure the best possible arrangements for the guests of Allah Almighty,” he said.
He assured that the pilgrims’ stay will be ideal, both in terms of physical comfort and spiritual fulfillment.
He also appealed to Pakistani pilgrims to offer special prayers for the safety and progress of Pakistan.
