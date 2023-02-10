UrduPoint.com

DGA, NWC Sign MoU To Provide High-efficiency Services On Sidelines Of LEAP 23

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Digital Government Authority (DGA) Governor Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Soyyan and CEO of the National Water Company (NWC) Eng. Nemer Al-Shebel have patronized a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the DGA and NWC aiming at enhancing joint cooperation in digital transition as well as providing high-efficiency digital services to water utility subscribers

Riyadh, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Digital Government Authority (DGA) Governor Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Soyyan and CEO of the National Water Company (NWC) Eng. Nemer Al-Shebel have patronized a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the DGA and NWC aiming at enhancing joint cooperation in digital transition as well as providing high-efficiency digital services to water utility subscribers.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the LEAP23 Technology Conference by the CEO of Products and Business Solutions at DGA, Eng. Mohammad Khalil, and Abdulrahman Al Mandeel, the General Manager of Applications at NWC.

Khalil explained that the DGA seeks to provide consultation services and support to enhance the efficiency of digital services and enhance the NWC's contributions to the digital economy.

He also pointed out that the authority will provide consultations and the necessary support in innovation, digital transition, and cloud solutions through the innovation and technology centers and will also promote digital products and services through the "Digital Saudi".

Al-Mandeel explained that the NWC will work through the MoU on sharing the sharing the information related the digital services to subscribers and will cooperate with the DGA on boosting the corporation's efficiency and its contributions to the digital economy as well as providing digital solutions using emerging technologies.

