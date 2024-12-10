DGDA Concludes Diriyah Global Seminar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Diriyah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) concluded the second annual Diriyah Global Seminar (DGS) under the theme "Timeless Knowledge.” This year's seminar focused on the theme "The Crossroads of Trade and Tradition: Diriyah and Central Arabia’s Role in Global Exchange,” and was held at the Diriyah education Office.
This year’s seminar focused on three main streams. The first explored the material heritage of trade by examining archaeological, architectural, and environmental legacies highlighting the role of Diriyah and the Central Region in historical trade links.
The second stream focused on intangible heritage through exploring traditions, values, and cultural expressions that have shaped Central Arabia’s identity across generations. The third stream covered the textual heritage by analyzing manuscripts, travel narratives, and linguistic transformations that document historical narratives positioning Diriyah and the Central Region as pivotal stops in global trade networks.
The seminar's activities over the two days included a variety of panel discussions and presentations that explored various topics, such as methods of preserving the commercial heritage, examples of cultural and artistic exchange, the role of Saudi coffee houses in promoting heritage and peace values, the image of the Najd region in Orientalist literature, and the impressions of European travelers about the region.
Panel discussions also explored the economic history of Diriyah markets, the sustainability of trade between the past and present, and methodologies for studying trade routes, intersections, and land and seaports, considering Diriyah as a meeting point for the region and the world.
The seminar was widely attended by local and international participants, including academic institutions, specialized research centers in historical and cultural studies, organizations concerned with cultural and environmental heritage, and a constellation of local and international scholars, intellectuals, and researchers in various fields. The aim was to enhance academic research related to Diriyah and the Central Region.
Recent Stories
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Local, regional founders showcase social entrepreneurship to advance sustainable food solutions24 seconds ago
-
DR Congo strives to reconcile young people with books10 minutes ago
-
Chinese VP meets Vietnamese deputy PM10 minutes ago
-
Greening Arabia forum on afforestation hosts cultural events10 minutes ago
-
Singapore launches initiative to restore 100,000 corals20 minutes ago
-
Germany's annual inflation at 2.2% in November30 minutes ago
-
'Huge demand': Portugal dreams of becoming medical cannabis hub30 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv: news agencies30 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October40 minutes ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace50 minutes ago
-
South Korea slaps travel bans on more top officials2 hours ago
-
China's Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'2 hours ago