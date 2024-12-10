Open Menu

DGDA Concludes Diriyah Global Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024

Diriyah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) concluded the second annual Diriyah Global Seminar (DGS) under the theme "Timeless Knowledge.” This year's seminar focused on the theme "The Crossroads of Trade and Tradition: Diriyah and Central Arabia’s Role in Global Exchange,” and was held at the Diriyah education Office.

This year’s seminar focused on three main streams. The first explored the material heritage of trade by examining archaeological, architectural, and environmental legacies highlighting the role of Diriyah and the Central Region in historical trade links.

The second stream focused on intangible heritage through exploring traditions, values, and cultural expressions that have shaped Central Arabia’s identity across generations. The third stream covered the textual heritage by analyzing manuscripts, travel narratives, and linguistic transformations that document historical narratives positioning Diriyah and the Central Region as pivotal stops in global trade networks.

The seminar's activities over the two days included a variety of panel discussions and presentations that explored various topics, such as methods of preserving the commercial heritage, examples of cultural and artistic exchange, the role of Saudi coffee houses in promoting heritage and peace values, the image of the Najd region in Orientalist literature, and the impressions of European travelers about the region.

Panel discussions also explored the economic history of Diriyah markets, the sustainability of trade between the past and present, and methodologies for studying trade routes, intersections, and land and seaports, considering Diriyah as a meeting point for the region and the world.

The seminar was widely attended by local and international participants, including academic institutions, specialized research centers in historical and cultural studies, organizations concerned with cultural and environmental heritage, and a constellation of local and international scholars, intellectuals, and researchers in various fields. The aim was to enhance academic research related to Diriyah and the Central Region.

