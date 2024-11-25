DHL Cargo Plane Crashes In Lithuania, Killing One
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A DHL cargo plane flying from Germany to Lithuania crashed early Monday near the airport of the capital Vilnius killing one person, firefighters said.
"The plane was due to land at Vilnius airport and crashed a few kilometres away," Renatas Pozela, the head of the firefighting and emergency services unit said, adding that one person in the four-member crew died.
A house caught fire during the crash in unclear circumstances.
Vilmantas Vitkauskas, the head of National Crisis Management Centre, said all the people inside the house had been evacuated.
DHL official Ausra Rutkauskien confirmed the plane belonged to the company.
