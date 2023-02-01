UrduPoint.com

DHL Employees Detained Under Russian House In CAR Head Attack Investigation - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 06:05 PM

DHL Employees Detained Under Russian House in CAR Head Attack Investigation - Source

Four employees of DHL were detained under the investigation of the attempted assassination of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi, a high-ranking source in the CAR police told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Four employees of DHL were detained under the investigation of the attempted assassination of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi, a high-ranking source in the car police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 16, Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through the mail.

"As a result of the investigation four suspects were placed (in custody) under a detention warrant: three men and one woman. A trial is expected to be organized by the Bangui Prosecutor's Office," the source said.

The official clarified that all four are employees of DHL and plead not guilty.

Related Topics

Police Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic December Women All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

3 minutes ago
 India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

16 minutes ago
 Chairman PEC visits UET Peshawar

Chairman PEC visits UET Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Transneft Reports About Attempt to Shell Oil Pumpi ..

Transneft Reports About Attempt to Shell Oil Pumping Station of Druzhba Pipeline ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million i ..

Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million in foreign exchange after compl ..

20 minutes ago
 Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.