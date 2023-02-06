UrduPoint.com

DHL Employees Detained Under Russian House In CAR Head Attack Investigation - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 05:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Four employees of DHL were detained under the investigation of the attempted assassination of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi, a high-ranking source in the car police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 16, Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through the mail.

"As a result of the investigation four suspects were placed (in custody) under a detention warrant: three men and one woman. A trial is expected to be organized by the Bangui Prosecutor's Office," the source said.

The official clarified that all four are employees of DHL and plead not guilty.

