DHS Appoints 9/11 Response Lead to Head US Domestic Counterterrorism Unit - Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Nicholas Rasmussen, a leading figure in US counterterrorism policy following the 9/11 attacks, will head the Department of Homeland Security's counterterrorism efforts, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to announce that Nicholas J. Rasmussen will join (DHS) as our new Counterterrorism Coordinator, where he will serve as the principal counterterrorism advisor and lead DHS's counterterrorism-related activities," Mayorkas said via social media.

Rasmussen will lead DHS efforts to coordinate counterterrorism-related activities across the department and with partners around the Federal government, according to an internal DHS announcement obtained by US media.

Moreover, DHS will establish a task force overseen by Rasmussen to support the unification of counterterrorism activities, the announcement also said.

Rasmussen served on the White House National Security Council from 2001-2004, where he focused on the middle East, Southeast Asia and related counterterrorism issues following the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

Rasmussen later worked as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

DHS and some of its component agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, were founded to focus on domestic security and counterterrorism efforts in the years following the 9/11 attacks.

The appointment comes amid claims by federal law enforcement that domestic violent extremists now pose the main domestic terrorism threat to the US. FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress in August that Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists were the Primary source of lethal domestic attacks in recent years.

There is also a rise in fatal attacks by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically those with militia and anarchist ties, Wray added.