UrduPoint.com

DHS Appoints 9/11 Response Lead To Head US Domestic Counterterrorism Unit - Mayorkas

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 08:27 PM

DHS Appoints 9/11 Response Lead to Head US Domestic Counterterrorism Unit - Mayorkas

Nicholas Rasmussen, a leading figure in US counterterrorism policy following the 9/11 attacks, will head the Department of Homeland Security's counterterrorism efforts, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Nicholas Rasmussen, a leading figure in US counterterrorism policy following the 9/11 attacks, will head the Department of Homeland Security's counterterrorism efforts, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to announce that Nicholas J. Rasmussen will join (DHS) as our new Counterterrorism Coordinator, where he will serve as the principal counterterrorism advisor and lead DHS's counterterrorism-related activities," Mayorkas said via social media.

Rasmussen will lead DHS efforts to coordinate counterterrorism-related activities across the department and with partners around the Federal government, according to an internal DHS announcement obtained by US media.

Moreover, DHS will establish a task force overseen by Rasmussen to support the unification of counterterrorism activities, the announcement also said.

Rasmussen served on the White House National Security Council from 2001-2004, where he focused on the middle East, Southeast Asia and related counterterrorism issues following the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

Rasmussen later worked as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

DHS and some of its component agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, were founded to focus on domestic security and counterterrorism efforts in the years following the 9/11 attacks.

The appointment comes amid claims by federal law enforcement that domestic violent extremists now pose the main domestic terrorism threat to the US. FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress in August that Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists were the Primary source of lethal domestic attacks in recent years.

There is also a rise in fatal attacks by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically those with militia and anarchist ties, Wray added.

Related Topics

Social Media White House Lead United States Middle East August Congress FBI Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab approves uplifts schemes for various sector ..

Punjab approves uplifts schemes for various sectors

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University experts advised youth ..

Sindh Agriculture University experts advised youth to start own business to meet ..

4 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG to Begin Assessing Pipeline Damag ..

Nord Stream 2 AG to Begin Assessing Pipeline Damage After Police Investigation E ..

5 minutes ago
 District admin seals two stone crushing plants in ..

District admin seals two stone crushing plants in Lura Circle

5 minutes ago
 US Citizen Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Russian Priso ..

US Citizen Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Russian Prison for Attacking Police Officer

5 minutes ago
 UN hikes flash appeal to $816mn to support flood a ..

UN hikes flash appeal to $816mn to support flood affected people of Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.