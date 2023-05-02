DHS Asks Pentagon to Send 1,500 More Troops to Southern Border Ahead of Surge - Statement

The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that it requested the Defense Department to send an additional 1,500 troops to the US southern border in anticipation of a surge of migrants expected to arrive in the region when COVID-era restrictions end next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that it requested the Defense Department to send an additional 1,500 troops to the US southern border in anticipation of a surge of migrants expected to arrive in the region when COVID-era restrictions end next week.

"Due to an anticipated increase in migration, DHS requested that the Department of Defense (DoD) augment the 2,500 military personnel currently providing support at the Southwest Border with an additional 1,500 personnel for a period of 90 days," DHS said in a press release.