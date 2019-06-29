UrduPoint.com
DHS Chief Says Influx Of Immigrants Entering US To Drop 25% In June Compared To May

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The influx of immigrants into the United States is on track to drop by a quarter in June compared to the record-setting levels in May, US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said during a press conference on Friday.

"These initiatives are making an impact, we are now anticipating a significant reduction of border crossing for June of up to 25 percent when compared to record level in May," McAleenan said.

McAleenan explained that the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocol and Mexico's deployment of National Guard troops on its border with the United States has helped contribute to the reduction of the number of migrants.

US Customs and Border Patrol agents encountered more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants on the United States' border with Mexico May - the highest monthly total in 13 years.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to help stop illegal immigration.

