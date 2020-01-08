UrduPoint.com
DHS Chief To Visit Honduras To Discuss Regional Migration, Security Matters - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will travel to Honduras on Wednesday to discuss regional migration and security matters, the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Heather Swift said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, Acting Secretary Wolf will travel to Honduras for a bilateral meeting on regional migration and security," Swift said on Tuesday.

Swift added that Honduras has been a strong partner in the region and the United States looks forward to working together to make progress in the region.

In November, the Trump administration began to implement a new asylum rule to send asylum-seeking migrants to Guatemala or other countries that have agreed to "safe third country" agreements with the United States.

Immigration groups are concerned Northern Triangle countries cannot provide adequate security or resources for asylum-seeking migrants in the region.

Migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have tried to seek asylum in the United States, but a majority have been unsuccessful due to strict immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration. Most have been fleeing poverty, persecution or other violence from their home countries.

A social worker at the Casa del Migrant shelter in Juarez, Mexico told Sputnik there has not been a slowdown in the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

