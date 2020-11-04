UrduPoint.com
DHS Chief Updates O'Brien On US Election Security - National Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

DHS Chief Updates O'Brien on US Election Security - National Security Council

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has discussed the security of the US elections with Acting Homeland Security Chad Wolf, the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has discussed the security of the US elections with Acting Homeland Security Chad Wolf, the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"O'Brien spoke with Wolf last night to receive updates on election security and the efforts underway by DHS [Department of Homeland Security] and other Federal, state and local partners to keep our elections safe," the NSC said via Twitter.

The NSC also said the entire US government is working hard to keep the US democratic system secure.

The US presidential and general election took place on November 3.

