DHS Chief Vows US Will Deter New Caravan Of Migrants Heading To Border

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A new caravan of migrants from Central America will have a hard time getting into the United States due to the new immigration policies in place by the Trump administration, Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in an interview on Friday.

"The environment is completely different as it was two years ago. Should they get through, should they get all the way to our southwest border, we have a number of policies and plans in effect that will not allow them in," Wolf told Fox news.

Moreover, Wolf said countries in Central America, including Mexico, have a more aggressive enforcement posture to help deter the caravan, mostly due to pressure from the Trump administration.

Media reports said a US-bound caravan of more than 2,000 migrants from Honduras entered Guatemala on Thursday and may continue to grow as it passes through.

US immigration agents are reportedly assisting Guatemala address the issue.

