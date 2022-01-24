DHS Claims Russia May Mount Cyberattack on US Amid Ukraine Tensions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia may conduct a cyberattack on the United States if it concludes that its national security is threatened as a result of a US or NATO response to a potential escalation of the Ukraine conflict, CNN reported on Monday, citing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence bulletin.

On Sunday, DHS distributed a memo to critical infrastructure operators and state and local governments in the US, warning them of potential cyber threats.

"Russia maintains a range of offensive cyber tools that it could employ against US networks”from low-level denials-of-service to destructive attacks targeting critical infrastructure," the DHS memo, obtained by the broadcaster, said.

At the same time, the authors of the document believe that the threshold for the use of Russia's cyber arsenal against the US "probably remains very high."

"(W)e have not observed Moscow directly employ these types of cyber attacks against US critical infrastructure”notwithstanding cyber espionage and potential prepositioning operations in the past," the memo said.

The US and NATO continue to accuse Russia of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies the claims and points to the alliance's increased military activities near Russian borders, while waiting for a response to its proposals to Washington and NATO on security guarantees in Europe.