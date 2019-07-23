DHS Defends Plan to Allow More Rapid Deportations Across US - Homeland Secretary

(@imziishan)

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary McAleean on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's plans to allow more rapid deportations of migrants who enter the United States illegally, saying the country has reached a "breaking point" on immigration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary McAleean on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's plans to allow more rapid deportations of migrants who enter the United States illegally, saying the country has reached a "breaking point" on immigration.

"The new designation adds one more tool for DHS - utilizing specific authority from Congress - to confront the ongoing security and humanitarian crisis on the southwest border and throughout the country," McAleenan said in a press release. "We are past the breaking point and must take all appropriate action to enforce the law, along the US borders and within the country's interior. This designation makes it clear that if you have no legal right to be here, we will remove you."

On Monday, the Trump's administration announced plans to expand the power of the DHS to conduct rapid deportations of illegal aliens via a notice set to be published in the Federal Register the following day. The notice grants the Homeland Security Secretary the power to carry out expedited removals of migrants who arrived to the United States across the land border and who have been living in the country for less than two years.

Advocacy groups including Human Rights Watch and Human Rights First condemned the move, saying it could lead to abuses of fast-track deportation authority.

DHS said the new designation harmonizes expedited removal for aliens arriving by land with the long-standing process for aliens arriving by sea, and applies to certain aliens encountered between 14 days and two years of entry within 100 miles of the border, or within two years of entry anywhere in the United States.

The new designation is separate from, but complements, a 2004 designation that applies to aliens encountered within 14 days of entry and within 100 miles of the border, the release said.

Any alien who indicates an intention to apply for asylum or expresses a fear of persecution, of torture, or of returning to his or her country, will be referred for an interview with an asylum officer, the release added.

Consistent with current law and practice, unaccompanied alien children are not subject to expedited removal under the new or any previous designation, according to the release.