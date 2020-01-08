UrduPoint.com
DHS Enhancing Security Measures Following Iranian Retaliation Attacks - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:47 PM

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has boosted security measures to enhance its ability to address any threats that may emerge, a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has boosted security measures to enhance its ability to address any threats that may emerge, a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DHS measure is being implemented after Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq hosting US forces on Tuesday night in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"DHS is operating under an enhanced posture to improve coordination and situational awareness should any specific threats emerge," the statement said.

The DHS spokesperson explained the department is coordinating efforts with US intelligence and law enforcement partners, including private stakeholders across various sectors, to implement the enhanced security measures as needed.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack in Iraq to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the international coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil. No US casualties have been reported.

