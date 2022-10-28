UrduPoint.com

DHS Focused On Securing US Election System Ahead Of Midterms - Policy Chief

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 09:50 PM

DHS Focused on Securing US Election System Ahead of Midterms - Policy Chief

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is focused on securing cyber and physical aspects of the US election system ahead of the midterms in November, DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans Rob Silvers said on Friday

"We're very focused on securing our election system, certainly for the midterm elections that are coming up so soon, and then beyond that as well. We're taking that really seriously and we're approaching it from different angles" Silvers said during an interview.

On the cyber side, DHS is working on securing election infrastructure such as voter registration databases and voting equipment, Silvers said.

DHS is also addressing physical security concerns at polling places and vote tabulation centers amid threats to election administrators, Silvers said.

On Election Day, DHS will run a 24/7 watch operation and maintain live contact with state and local election officials, Silvers added.

