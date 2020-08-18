UrduPoint.com
DHS Rebukes Watchdog Report Claiming Secretary, Deputy Chief Ineligible To Serve - Letter

Tue 18th August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of General Counsel said in a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) should rescind its report that claims acting Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli are not eligible to serve in their roles because their order of succession is invalid.

"Under the Homeland Security Act of 2002 (HSA) Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf and Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary (SOPDDS) Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II are lawfully performing their current roles at DHS," the letter said on Monday.

"We request that the GAO immediately rescind its Report claiming otherwise as the Report's conclusion is fundamentally erroneous."

The letter said the order of succession was lawful and authorized by former secretaries Kirstjen Nielsen and Kevin McAleenan in an internal agency memoranda.

The letter underscored that US law permits the DHS head to determine the agency's order of succession.

Moreover, the DHS General Counsel said the GAO report was prepared by a staffer with very limited experience practicing law who served on a Democrat campaign and worked for the Senate Democratic leadership.

