DHS Says Added New Security Mission To Combat Crimes Of Exploitation- Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday that it added a new security mission to the agenda in order to combat crimes related to exploitation.

"This QHSR (Quadrennial Homeland Security Review) also, and for the first time, adds a new homeland security mission: 6) Combat Crimes of Exploitation and Protect Victims," the DHS said in a statement.

The DHS also reaffirmed its five other already existing missions, which include counter terrorism and preventing threats, securing US borders, administering the immigration system, securing cyberspace and critical infrastructure, as well as building a resilient nation and responding to incidents.

With regard to crimes of exploitation, the department stressed the "alarmingly" increasing number of such violations both in the US and abroad.

"Reflecting the overriding importance of supporting victims and stopping perpetrators, the Department has redoubled its efforts to combat these heinous crimes and is committed to further enhancing its work in this space through the new mission announced in this year's QHSR," the statement said.

Sophisticated transnational criminal organizations, the misuse of new technologies, and economic instability are among the major factors that are fueling human trafficking, and child and labor exploitation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"Through updated policies, targeted operations, and by leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are targeting those who seek to exploit the vulnerable and identifying and rescuing victims," he added.

The United States is currently facing security challenges related to global migration, human trafficking, domestic violent extremism, and strategic competition from nation states, the DHS said. Illicit cyber activities, climate change, and emerging infectious diseases also pose significant threats to the country, it added.

